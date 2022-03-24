TONIGHT

Not a soaker of a night but a few passing showers and sprinkles will work through the area tonight. Clouds will be scattered through the night with some breaks possible at times. Overnight lows will fall to the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be the start of a several-day cold snap for the area. Highs drop to the lower 40s Friday. We become overcast in the morning with a passing shower or sprinkle possible in the morning. Scattered rain showers and sprinkles develop into the afternoon and will continue the rest of the day. Friday night will bring lows in the middle to lower 30s. It will become cold enough for rain to start mixing with snow overnight. By daybreak Saturday, the main precipitation across the area will be snow showers. Little accumulation is expected but a dusting on grassy areas or cars isn’t out of the question by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Not the nicest of weekends for the final weekend in March. Highs Saturday are only going to reach the middle to upper 30s. The day begins with scattered snow showers. A scattered mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day. Snow will struggle to accumulate with daytime temperatures a little above freezing. Winds will be blustery and drive wind chills down into the 20s through the day.

Saturday Night

Any mixing of rain and snow will transition over to all snow through Saturday evening. Scattered snow showers are likely throughout Saturday night. It will be cold and blustery. Lows will fall to the mid-20s and wind chills will fall to the teens. With temps in the 20s, slippery spots will be possible on area roads, especially bridges and overpasses. We will also have the chance for accumulating snowfall. A coating of snow to an inch or two will be possible. Snow may struggle to stick to paved surfaces at first but by daybreak Sunday, some slippery spots due to snowy roads will be possible.

Sunday

Sunday will be quite cold for the time of year. Highs will be in the lower 30s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to lower 20s throughout the day. Scattered snow showers will be ongoing. Another coating of snow to patchy areas receiving an inch or two is expected during the day. Pockets of more moderate to heavy snowfall that drops visibilities will be possible during the day. We will continue seeing spotty snow showers and flurries Sunday night. It will be a cold night with lows returning to the upper teens for the first time in a while. Brisk winds continue and will allow for wind chills approaching the upper single digits. A coating of snow will be possible under lake effect snowbands that continue into Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures stay cold Monday with highs in the lower 30s again and a continuing chance for a few snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will start warming up a bit Tuesday. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s. Rain returns to the forecast next Wednesday with temperatures returning to the 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.