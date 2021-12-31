Rainy start to the New Year

MIDNIGHT CELEBRATION FORECAST

Mild and mainly cloudy for midnight tonight. Temperatures in the mid to upper-40s and a chance for a shower.

RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY, MAINLY AFTERNOON

Rain for Saturday. High in the Mid-50s.

Rain continues Saturday night, and there is a chance for some localized flooding. Over 1 and a half inches of rainfall is possible.

Colder into Saturday night, with a low in the lower-30s.

TURNING COLDER SUNDAY INTO MONDAY

Early high of upper-30s Sunday. Rain mixing with snow, then changing to snow in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures in the lower-30s.

Snow showers are possible Sunday night. Colder, with a low in the upper teens.

COLD MONDAY, BUT TEMPERATURES REBOUND MID-WEEK

Partly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers Monday. Cold with a high in the upper-20s.

Partly cloudy and lower-20s Monday night.

Partly sunny Tuesday and warmer. High around 40°.

Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower-30s Tuesday night.

Mostly cloudy and high in the low to mid-40s Wednesday.

Chance for a rain or snow mix Wednesday night. Low in the upper-20s.

TURNING COLDER AGAIN LATE WEEK

Chance for a few rain or snow showers Thursday, high in the upper 30’s.

Colder Thursday night, with a chance for snow showers. Low in the mid-teens.

Friday high around 30° with a chance for a few snow showers.