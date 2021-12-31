Rainy start to the New Year

MIDNIGHT CELEBRATION FORECAST
Mild and mainly cloudy for midnight tonight. Temperatures in the mid to upper-40s and a chance for a shower.
RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY, MAINLY AFTERNOON
Rain for Saturday. High in the Mid-50s.
Rain continues Saturday night, and there is a chance for some localized flooding. Over 1 and a half inches of rainfall is possible.
Colder into Saturday night, with a low in the lower-30s.
TURNING COLDER SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
Early high of upper-30s Sunday. Rain mixing with snow, then changing to snow in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures in the lower-30s.
Snow showers are possible Sunday night. Colder, with a low in the upper teens.
COLD MONDAY, BUT TEMPERATURES REBOUND MID-WEEK
Partly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers Monday. Cold with a high in the upper-20s.
Partly cloudy and lower-20s Monday night.
Partly sunny Tuesday and warmer. High around 40°.
Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower-30s Tuesday night.
Mostly cloudy and high in the low to mid-40s Wednesday.
Chance for a rain or snow mix Wednesday night. Low in the upper-20s.
TURNING COLDER AGAIN LATE WEEK
Chance for a few rain or snow showers Thursday, high in the upper 30’s.
Colder Thursday night, with a chance for snow showers. Low in the mid-teens.
Friday high around 30° with a chance for a few snow showers.