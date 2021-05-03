MONDAY OUTLOOK
Rain showers this morning. It’s mild, with temperatures in the mid 50s.
Rounds of rain showers today, with an isolated thunderstorm. High around 70°.
Showers with an isolated storm tonight, mainly before midnight.
Chance for showers overnight. Low in the lower 60s.
ISOLATED STRONG STORM POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING
Showers and an isolated storm Tuesday. A few strong storms are possible. High in the mid 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday night. Cooler, with a low in the upper 40s.
RAIN LIKELY WEDNESDAY AS COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES
Cloudy with scattered showers Wednesday. Cooler, with a high in the upper 50s.
Skies clearing for a chilly Wednesday night. Low in the mid to upper 30s.
DRY BUT COOL THURSDAY, SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY
Partly sunny and unseasonably cool Thursday. High in the upper 50s.
Upper 30s and partly cloudy Thursday night.
Chilly mid 50s Friday with cloudy skies and an isolated shower.
Mid 30s with an isolated shower Friday night.
COOL WEEKEND WITH ISOLATED SHOWER CHANCE
Upper 50s and partly sunny Saturday. Slight shower chance in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy Saturday night and low around 40°.
Lower 60s Sunday with cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance.
Rainy day Monday
Cooler than normal for late-week
