Rainy and windy for your Sunday

The week starts off chilly but warms up by next weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and breezy tonight with rising temps…LOW: 42
— Rain and windy Sunday with falling temps in the afternoon and wind gusts of up to 50 mph…HIGH: 55
— Mostly sunny and cool Monday…LOW: 34…HIGH: 45
— Chance for rain and/or snow showers Tuesday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 40
— Partly sunny and chilly Wednesday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 39
— Partly sunny and milder Thursday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 53
— A few clouds Friday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 57
— Chance for rain or showers next Saturday…LOW: 45…HIGH: 54
— Another chance for rain next Sunday…LOW: 48…HIGH: 60