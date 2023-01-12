(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Drizzle and patchy, dense fog early morning. Visibility down to less than a quarter-mile in spots. It’s warmer, in the lower 40’s. Rain developing after rush hour, thunder possible. Up to an inch of rain by late evening, so be alert for ponded roads. Warm today around 50°.



COLDER WITH WINTRY MIX TONIGHT

Rain continues this evening, mixing with snow. Colder, low in the lower 30’s.



SNOW LIKELY FRIDAY, COLDER

Snow showers with light accumulations through Friday. 1″-2″.

High only in the lower 30’s and blustery.

Snow showers early evening, cloudy overnight. Low in the lower 20’s.



SUNNY BUT COLD SATURDAY, WARMER SUNDAY

Partly to mostly sunny Saturday, but cold. High only around 30°.

Clear and cold Saturday night, low in the upper teens.

Warming up Sunday, high in the upper 30’s with sunshine and clouds.

Scattered clouds Sunday night and not as cold. Low in the upper 20’s.



MILD WITH RAIN INTO TUESDAY, ANOTHER ROUND THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid 40’s.

Rain showers likely Monday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Scattered rain showers Tuesday, high in the mid 40’s.

Isolated showers Tuesday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy with isolated shower into the afternoon Wednesday. High in the mid 40’s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Low in the mid 30’s.

Scattered rain showers Thursday, warm around 50°.