WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Gusty winds, 20+mph and mid 40’s this morning with rain showers off and on today.

A few thunderstorms possible. High in the mid 50’s.



STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms tonight, some may be strong to severe. Remember a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means it “could” happen. A WARNING means it’s happening NOW.

Straight line winds will be the main threat, but hail and isolated tornadoes are possible around the region.

Severe threat ends early into the overnight. Shower chance overnight. Low in the upper 40’s.



ISOLATED SHOWER THURSDAY, RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY

Partly sunny Thursday with a chance for a shower at times. High in the mid 50’s.

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower Thursday night. Low in the upper 30’s.

Scattered showers and cooler for Friday. High in the low to mid 40’s.



WINTRY MIX AND COLDER THAN NORMAL WEEKEND

Rain likely Friday night with a chance for a rain/snow mix late. Low in the lower 30’s.

Rain likely Saturday with chance for snow mixing in. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Low around the mid 20’s with scattered snow showers Saturday night.

Mid 30’s with a chance for snow showers Sunday.

Low around 20° into Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies.



MAINLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY FOR EARLY WEEK

Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday. High Monday in the low to mid 30’s.

Monday night low in the mid to upper teens.

Mid to upper 30’s Tuesday and partly sunny.



WARMING UP INTO MID WEEK

Chance for a rain shower Wednesday with a high in the upper 40’s.