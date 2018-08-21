Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WYTV) - STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Unstable air and an approaching cold front will cause storms to become more numerous into the afternoon. Rain and storms are expected to continue into the evening and become more isolated into the night. The main severe threat is through the afternoon and early evening.

TUESDAY SEVERE OUTLOOK

The main threat Tuesday will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts or large hail. Heavy rain is also a concern and may cause localized areas of flooding. We will be closely monitoring all thunderstorms through the day. While gusty wind in strong storms is a far greater threat, there will also be some turning present in the wind field in the upper levels of the atmosphere. An isolated rotating thunderstorm is also possible. There will be a chance for an isolated tornado. That threat is much greater as you head east of Mercer county but can not be completely ruled out in our area.

The risk for stronger storms is greatest between 2PM and 7PM. Our team will be monitoring this throughout the afternoon and evening.

STORM PREPARED?

If there is a severe weather warning, get to the lowest level of the house. If you don't have a basement, get into an interior room without windows. Have flashlights ready for power outages, and keep your cell phone charged so you can check the WYTV app for updates.

COOLER AND LESS HUMID WEDNESDAY

Lake enhanced showers are possible at times Wednesday as the cool air interacts with the warm and humid waters of the Great Lakes. The highs will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday.

DRY AND SUNNY TO END THE WEEK

The high pressure will dominate the forecast for Thursday and Friday, bringing beautiful weather and comfortable conditions.

UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN FOR THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. It will be warm and humid for Sunday, with isolated storms possible with generally partly sunny skies.

