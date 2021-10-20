Rain with isolated t-storms returns Thursday, watching for strong winds

TONIGHT

We will have some scattered clouds around tonight and a mild overnight. Lows will be around 50° by daybreak. We are also watching for a stray shower or sprinkle tonight.

THURSDAY

Our next cold front arrives Thursday, setting us up for our next stretch of cooler days. Thursday will still be a warmer day with highs in the middle to upper 60s. We will have some sunshine in the morning and a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Our first round of rain will be developing early in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. We will have a second round of rain with isolated embedded storms coming through the mid-afternoon into the evening with the passage of the cold front. Both rounds have the potential to produce some strong to severe threshold wind gusts. The chance for stronger gusts will be in place from around noon through about 8 p.m.

Winds will be a bit gusty outside of precipitation, too. Gusts of 20-30MPH are possible at times through the afternoon and evening. The chance for spotty showers stays in the forecast overnight with lots of clouds around. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s for lows.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a more cloudy than sunny kind of day. Under the clouds will be the occasional showers or sprinkles. It will also be much cooler. Highs will only make it to the mid-50s. The high school football games will be much cooler this week. Plan for temperatures around 50° at kickoff and dropping into the upper 40s by the final plays. Occasional showers or a sprinkle are possible during the games. Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a continued chance for an isolated shower. Lows will fall toward the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The forecast is looking a bit better for Saturday compared to yesterday. Rain chances look a bit lower with a few isolated showers still possible. It is also looking like a better chance at seeing a little more sunshine through the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunday starts off dry but won’t end that way. We will also have a chance for some isolated areas of frost to occur Sunday morning. Skies will be partly sunny at the start of the day, becoming mostly cloudy into the evening with showers developing for the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s for highs. Rain chances continue on what is looking like a rather overcast Monday. It will be cool with lower 50s for highs. A few showers are still possible Tuesday with highs jumping toward the upper 50s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.