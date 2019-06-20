Rain with downpours at times Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with light rain early morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s. We’ll have rounds or rain with thunderstorms also possible. Heavier downpours are possible at times. High today 74°. Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8pm tonight. 3/4″ to isolated 2″+ possible for today and into the evening.

DRYING OUT AND LESS HUMID FRIDAY

Cooler tonight with rain likely until late tonight. Low in the mid to upper 50’s. Sunshine and clouds for Friday and a high in the lower 70’s. Less humid with dewpoints in the 50’s. Partly cloudy and cool Friday night, low in the lower 50’s.

ISOLATED STORM CHANCE LATE WEEKEND AND SUMMER-LIKE

Sunshine and clouds for Saturday with only a slight shower risk. High in the mid to upper 70’s. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, slight shower or storm chance, mainly after midnight. Low in the mid 50’s. A warm airmass moves into the Valley for Sunday. High in the mid 80’s and more humid. 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Mid to upper 60’s for Sunday night. Chance for isolated shower or storms.

STORMS LIKELY FOR MONDAY; ISOLATED EARLY WEEK

Storms are likely for Monday. Warm and humid, high in the low to mid 80’s. Mid 60’s for Monday night, with scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, partly sunny skies otherwise. A 30% chance for storms both days. Highs in the lower 80’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Low Wednesday night in the lower 60’s. Partly sunny and summer-like for Thursday, high in the low to mid 80’s.