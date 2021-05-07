Rain to slight chance afternoon Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Rain showers this morning as a storm system moves through the Valley. Warmer this morning in the lower 40s. Morning rain with an isolated shower chance into the afternoon. Some sunshine breaks this afternoon as well. High in the low 50s.



DAMP TONIGHT, SATURDAY BEST DAY OF MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Scattered rain showers tonight. Low in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds, sunny breaks and a slight isolated shower chance for Saturday. High in the low 50s.

Upper 30s and cloudy skies Saturday night.



RAINY DAY FOR MOM

Rain likely Sunday for Mother’s Day. Rain will be most likely in the morning.

High in the lower 50s.

Scattered rain showers Sunday night. Low in the mid to upper 30s.



DRY BUT STILL UNSEASONABLY COOL FOR EARLY WEEK

Slight chance for a morning sprinkle Monday. Partly sunny overall. High in the low to mid 50s.

Skies clearing for a chilly Monday night. Low in the low to mid 30s with patchy frost into Tuesday morning.

Partly sunny and a high in the mid 50s for Tuesday.

Clear and cold Tuesday night. Low in the lower 30s with patchy frost.

Partly to mostly sunny and a high around 60° for Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy and a warmer low around 40° into Wednesday night.

Chance for isolated showers and cooler for Thursday. High in the mid 50s.

Isolated shower Thursday night and a low around 40°.

Mid 50s and partly sunny skies Friday.