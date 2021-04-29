Rain Thursday with isolated storms

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Scattered rain this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain likely off and on today with an isolated afternoon storm possible.

Cooler, with a high in the mid 60s.



RAIN EARLY, COOLING TONIGHT

Early showers tonight. Chance for an isolated shower late. Cooler, with a low in the mid 40s.



COOL, BREEZY WITH ISOLATED SHOWER FRIDAY

Cool and breezy for Friday with partly sunny skies and an isolated shower chance. Winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph.



COLD FRIDAY NIGHT WITH A FEW FLURRIES?

Chilly into Friday night, with a low in the lower 30s. Mainly cloudy and a chance for a flurry or sprinkle.



NICE WEEKEND, ESPECIALLY SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal low 60s for Saturday.

Warming up into Saturday night. Partly cloudy and a low in the upper 40s.

Sunshine and clouds Sunday. Warmer, with a high in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy and mild Sunday night. Low in the upper 50s.



DAMP MONDAY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR THE WEEK

Scattered rain showers Monday with a high around 70°.

Lower 50s Monday night and scattered rain showers.

Upper 60s and cloudy with an isolated shower Tuesday.

Isolated showers and a low in the upper 40s Tuesday night.

Upper 60s and cloudy with an isolated shower for Wednesday.

Mid 40s with an isolated shower Wednesday night.

Mid 60s and cloudy with an isolated shower for Thursday.