THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Scattered rain this morning. Roads are wet. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Showers off and on today with isolated thunderstorms, more likely into the afternoon.
Some storms into the afternoon have potential to be strong to severe. High today in the lower 70s.
EARLY EVENING RAIN
Scattered showers and isolated storms tonight, mainly before midnight. Low around 60°.
WARMER FRIDAY, SUNNY WEEKEND AHEAD
Partly sunny Friday and warmer. Slight chance for an isolated shower or flicker of lightning.
High around 80°.
Low 60s Friday night and partly cloudy.
Mostly sunny and low to mid 80s Saturday.
Lower 60s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Mid to upper 80s Sunday and mostly sunny.
Low to mid 60s Sunday night and partly cloudy.
WARM AND HUMID EARLY WEEK
Upper 80s and humid with patchy clouds Monday.
Mid to upper 60s for a muggy night Monday night. Partly sunny Tuesday with a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. High in the upper 80s. Mid 60s Tuesday night and partly cloudy. Upper 80s Wednesday with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
Mid 60s and partly cloudy Wednesday night. Better chance for a few thunderstorms Thursday. High in the mid 80s.
Rain Thursday with afternoon storms, some may be strong
