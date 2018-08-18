Rain threat continues into the weekend, improvements coming soon Video

WET WEATHER CONTINUES TO START THE WEEKEND

Expect more of the same Saturday morning with a warm and humid start to the day. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s. Skies also look mainly cloudy through the morning with a chance for a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm. Scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms are expected through the early afternoon as highs move to the upper 70s.

Rain chances begin tapering off after 5 p.m. We will still see a bit more sunshine into Saturday evening as the rain ends and high pressure begins to build into the area. Skies will continue to clear Saturday night and dew points begin dropping. It will be noticeably less humid overnight into Sunday morning. It will also turn cooler. Lows will be around 60° by daybreak Sunday.

SUNDAY IMPROVEMENTS CARRY OVER INTO THE WORKWEEK

Sunday will be the better day for the weekend and the better day to take advantage of some dry weather to tidy up the yard or relax by the pool. High pressure takes control and will provide sunshine with a mix of patchy clouds. Dew points will be lower meaning it won't feel as humid. Expect highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday night will remain quiet and comfortably cool. Lows will be in the lower 60s with mainly clear skies expected. Monday starts with sunny skies and will be a warmer afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase a bit through the afternoon, turning skies partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM NEXT WEEK TO BRING COOLER TEMPERATURES

Our team will be monitoring an area of low pressure that will be approaching the area into Tuesday. Rain and storms are expected to develop through the day with showers possible by as early as Tuesday morning. The storm system will be in the area throughout the day, so off and on rain and storms are likely throughout the majority of our Tuesday. The storm will feature a strong cold front and we will need to monitor the storms that fire ahead of it. We will have a better idea of how the system will behave as Tuesday approaches, but it is possible that a few storms could be a little strong.

The clouds and showers keep temperatures from rising much, with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday. Behind the storm system, temperatures will be cooler for the middle and end of the workweek. Wednesday will have highs in the lower 70s with a chance for some showers, too.

HIGH PRESSURE = PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

Current model data, as of Friday evening, is showing a large area of high pressure building into the region next Thursday and Friday. If this plays out as models currently show, both days will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s.