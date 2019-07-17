Rain, T-storms developing tonight

Rounds of downpours and storms begin tonight -- here's a breakdown of when to expect the heaviest rain and when to expect the hottest temperatures with the late-week heat wave.

TONIGHT

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase through the evening. Expect scattered downpours and storms overnight. Rainfall may be heavy at times. An isolated gusty storm will also be possible. It stays humid with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

The remnants of Barry will bring lots of clouds and scattered downpours and storms throughout the day Wednesday. This looks like the soggiest day through the week. Rounds of showers and storms are expected in the morning and through the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times and may cause localized areas of flooding. A few storms may produce some gusty wind. The rain and clouds keep highs in the lower 80s. It will remain humid.

Scattered rain and storms will begin tapering off through the evening with only a few isolated showers or storms expected early into the overnight. Pockets of fog are possible overnight into Thursday morning. Lows drop to the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD–HEAT WAVE BUILDING INTO THE AREA

Heat builds into the region for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs are expected to surge to the 90s for several days. Dew points will be in the 60s and 70s which will lead to high heat indices. It will feel like it’s in the upper 90s to mid-100s at times into the weekend. Take precautions and make sure you’re hydrating with water. Pets need to be brought indoors and if you can not do so, they MUST have shade and cool, fresh water regularly. Check the back seats when exiting vehicles as it would be fatal if you leave a child or pet in the vehicle. Check on elderly neighbors to make sure they have a way to stay cool, too.

For the complete breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or click here.






