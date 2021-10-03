Rain starts to move in overnight and becomes spotty during the day

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a mainly cloudy day for the area. It won’t be an all-day, start-to-finish washout but scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms will work through the area throughout the day. The off-and-on rain is likely by sunrise and will continue into the evening with pockets of heavier showers possible at times. Highs for the day will be near 70°. Spotty showers will continue Sunday night with cloudy skies. Temperatures stay mild again for lows, only dropping to around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for scattered rain and the overcast skies will stick around Monday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Once again, it will not be a complete washout Monday with breaks in the sporadic showers likely. Tuesday is looking drier but an isolated shower isn’t completely out of the question. Peeks of sun are also possible Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. The chance for a few showers around the area will continue Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It is trending warmer than average through the middle and latter part of next week with average highs being in the upper 60s and expected highs in the mid-70s.

