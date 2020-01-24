Rain showers developing Friday, mixing over to snow this weekend

Showers become increasingly more likely into the second half of the day Friday -- Here's the update on timing of the steadier showers and when rain mixes over to snow:

TONIGHT

Temperatures drop to the lower 30s tonight under cloudy skies. Rain showers will continue moving toward the region, with a slim chance for a sprinkle early into the night. The better chance for isolated showers comes toward daybreak.

FRIDAY

Wet weather is likely for the area Friday. Skies will be overcast all day. A few rain showers are possible in the morning. The steadier rain comes after noon. Between 12PM-4PM a batch of steadier showers is expected to move into the region, with wide-spread rain likely to continue into Friday evening. Daytime highs will be a few degrees warmer, climbing to the mid-40s.

Patchy fog is possible into Friday evening with showers likely for the area. The night will stay fairly mild. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s overnight. Rain becomes more hit-or-miss by Saturday morning and may mix with some snow by daybreak.

SATURDAY

The weekend starts off a little dreary. Overcast skies continue with scattered, off-and-on showers expected throughout the day. Highs on Saturday will return to around 40°. Colder air starts pushing back into the area by Saturday night, dropping temperatures to the lower 30s. Rain will turn to snow with scattered snow showers expected overnight into Sunday morning. Most of the snow melts on contact with overnight lows expected to hover around the freezing mark.

SUNDAY

Scattered snow showers will continue Sunday and may mix with rain at times during the afternoon. Most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground with temperatures climbing a few degrees above freezing. This will help road crews with little travel impacts expected at this time. Highs Sunday will be a little cooler, only reaching the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few snowflakes may carry over into the start of the workweek. Temperatures won’t be too far off from average into the middle of the week. Highs return to around 40° by next Thursday.

