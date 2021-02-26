Rain showers and mild temperatures for the final weekend of February

Two storm systems work through the area this weekend with rain -- Here's a look at the timing of when showers will impact your day:

TONIGHT

Our next storm system approaches the area tonight. Expect cloudy skies with occasional showers or sprinkles overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s early tonight, with temperatures likely to climb a few degrees by daybreak. We will be around 40° at sunrise with cloudy skies and scattered showers.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Rain chances Saturday will be highest in the morning. The day starts with cloudy skies. A round of showers will work through the area through mid-morning. Rain chances fade into the late morning and early afternoon. The rest of the day is looking dry. Clouds will try to break up a bit in the afternoon, allowing for a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be around 50°.

Saturday Night

Saturday evening and the first half of the night are looking dry. While we may have some holes in the clouds during the evening, skies will turn overcast early into the night. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-30s. The next storm system will be working toward the area Saturday night, and showers are expected to develop around to a little before sunrise Sunday.

Sunday

Sunday is going to be mild but it will also be soggy. While it won’t rain all day from start to finish, there will be a couple of windows with some steadier showers. A round of rain is likely in the morning, with a chance for a few hours of light to moderate steady rain. It is looking like the rain turns much more isolated into the afternoon. Winds will pick up a bit, and temperatures will jump to the mid-50s. We may be able to flirt with 60° in spots. Showers will be hit and miss through the afternoon and continue into the evening, as a cold front approaches. Though chances are looking low, an isolated thunderstorm in the region isn’t out of the question as that front approaches. It will turn colder quickly behind the front into Sunday night. Lows will drop toward the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

March will begin feeling a bit chilly. Average highs for the start of the month are around 40° and highs will be right around that on Monday. It will be blustery through the day, so wind chills will be a factor. Lows drop into the teens Monday night and Tuesday will only reach the middle to upper 30s for daytime highs. There will be a chance at a few snow showers or a mix of rain and snow Monday evening. The middle of the upcoming week is currently looking dry for the Valley.

