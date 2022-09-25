RADAR AND CLOUDS

TEMPERATURES

Here is a look at the current temperatures. Look for temperatures tonight to drop into the low 50s. Highs Monday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FUTURE TRACKER

Skies will stay cloudy overnight. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm are likely during the day Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers will continue to be possible Monday night. Lows will be in the upper 40s. The weather pattern will stay unsettled as we head into Tuesday with showers at times during the day. It will stay cool with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT

Cloudy, Chance for showers (40%)

Low: 51

Monday

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm

High: 63

7 DAY FORECAST

Rain will stick around for the start of next week with rounds of scattered showers likely Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back down into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs most of next week. Thursday and Friday look dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. As we head into next weekend, we will have to keep an eye on the tropics as what is now tropical storm Ian could bring some rain to the Valley. Temperatures will be warmer with highs back in the upper 60s by Sunday.