TONIGHT

A mild Monday night ahead with temps only falling to the mid-20s. Skies will become overcast tonight as we await rain showers in the area. The chance for rain increases toward morning with showers developing toward sunrise.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be the last mild day for a while. The day begins cloudy with rain showers across the area. Rounds of rain will continue through the afternoon and evening. The chance is there for a few rumbles of thunder through the day, too. Expect mild temperatures to continue with highs around 60°.

The chance for rain will continue into Tuesday evening. Rain will become much more isolated into Tuesday night as a cold front sweeps through the Valley. The temperatures will become much colder into Wednesday morning. Lows by daybreak drop to the lower 30s.

Rain may be heavy at times through the day Tuesday and we will likely see ponding on area roads. Creeks, streams and rivers remain swollen so we will have to watch for localized pockets of flooding. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 0.5″ – 1″ by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will be much colder Wednesday. Highs will only reach the lower to mid-30s. Expect a mostly cloudy day. A passing flurry is possible but the risk is low. Temperatures Wednesday night drop to the middle to lower 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm system arrives in the region Thursday. This is a storm system you’ll want to watch closely as it will bring wintry precipitation to the Valley and the chance for slick travel conditions. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few snow showers during the day. A better chance for snow comes Thursday evening and precipitation is likely to change to a wintry mix before midnight. Precipitation type remains in question Thursday night. A changeover to rain is possible, but also on the table is a prolonged period of a wintry mix. Precipitation type will depend on the exact track the storm system takes. We will be fine-tuning the forecast through the week. That said, there is an elevated risk for slick travel conditions to develop Thursday night into Friday morning.

Precipitation changes back over to snow and tapers off through the day Friday. We will have another quiet day Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs around 30°. The chance for snow returns Sunday and carries over into Monday. This will be another storm system we are watching that brings the chance for some accumulating snowfall to the Valley.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.