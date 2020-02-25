Rain returning tonight, cold returning later this week

Mild night with rain developing tonight -- The week ahead will be active with much colder air following a mid-week storm system. Here's when snow returns to the forecast:

TONIGHT

Rain showers will develop for the area tonight. A period of some steady rain is likely overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. Showers become more hit-or-miss by the morning commute Tuesday. Expect a cloudy AM drive.

TUESDAY

Skies stay cloudy Tuesday with temperatures remaining above average for late-February. Highs will be in the mid-40s. While the day won’t be a total washout from start to finish, off and on showers are likely throughout the day and into the evening.

Spotty showers or sprinkles will continue into the early part of Tuesday night. Rain may let up a bit by daybreak. Cloudy skies will continue with lows dropping to the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY

Another storm system moves into the region Wednesday. The morning commute will be cloudy with a low chance for a stray sprinkle. The risk for rain climbs into the afternoon with showers likely by noon and continuing the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s, followed by a quick drop in temperatures into Wednesday evening. Rain will mix over to snow after sunset with scattered snow likely overnight into Thursday morning. A little snow accumulation may occur, especially in the snowbelt by morning. Lows drop to the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The remainder of the week will be much colder with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. The colder air will be accompanied by blustery winds, making wind chills a factor Thursday and Friday. The colder air will also touch off some lake effect snow to wrap up the week and kick off the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.