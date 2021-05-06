Rain returning to forecast tonight, some showers around at times Friday

TONIGHT

Skies become overcast through the evening, with rain chances rising into tonight. A few showers are possible before midnight, with rain becoming likely after midnight. The chance for rain remains high through the early morning commute. Lows won’t be as cold tonight, falling to the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Friday won’t be a complete washout with rain coming in two rounds through the day. A batch of showers is likely for the early morning, a little break in the rain and the clouds comes early in the afternoon, then another round of hit-and-miss showers develops into the evening. Temperatures hover in the 40s while skies are overcast in the morning. Rain is likely around sunrise but showers become more isolated by late morning. The afternoon will feature breaks in the clouds and peeks of afternoon sunshine. The sun will help quickly boost temperatures into the mid-50s for daytime highs. As the second round of spotty showers approaches into the evening. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible.

Scattered showers will continue Friday night with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s for overnight lows. Rain chances will remain elevated into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will also have the chance for some rain, but also, isn’t going to be a complete washout. Spotty showers and sprinkles will be ongoing in the morning. Rain chances slowly taper into the early afternoon. We will have partly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s.

Saturday Night

Any clearing of the clouds through the evening won’t last all night. Clouds increase through the night. By Sunday morning, skies will be overcast again. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like a bit of a washout once the showers arrive. An area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. By morning, skies will already be overcast. The day may start off dry at sunrise, but rain chances will be increasing into the afternoon. Shower are likely through the afternoon and evening Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for highs. Rain will continue Sunday night but does start to taper toward morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Although temperatures continue to trend much cooler than average, there will still be a few nice days to look forward to next week. Lingering early morning sprinkles are possible Monday, but the afternoon isn’t looking too bad with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-50s. We are going to have a risk for frost Monday night into Tuesday morning. Even though Tuesday starts off cold, we will have a lot of sun and temperatures will be in at least the mid-50s for highs. We will do a repeat of the high frost chances Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, followed by another nice day. Wednesday’s highs will be around 60°.

