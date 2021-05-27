Rain returning Friday, leading into a not so nice start to Memorial Day weekend

Temperatures will be well below average for most of Memorial Day weekend and we will also have some raindrops to dodge

TONIGHT

Clouds increase tonight with overcast skies likely by morning. Our next storm system arrives in the morning and showers will begin developing for the area around sunrise. There won’t be a whole lot of movement in overnight temperatures. We will hover around the upper 50s to low 60s through the night.

FRIDAY

Friday isn’t going to be a very nice weather day for the area. Skies will be cloudy at daybreak with rain developing. Rain showers will continue through the rest of the morning and may be heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Temperatures will be around 60 at noon with a chance to reach mid-60s briefly to the south of Youngstown. Temperatures will cool into the late afternoon and evening with rain becoming much more scattered to isolated through the evening. We remain cloudy Friday night with spotty showers or sprinkles and temperatures falling to the mid-40s overnight.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Not the nicest of starts to the holiday weekend. Saturday will be cloudy and chilly. Daytime highs will be in the lower to mid-50s with scattered showers throughout the day, especially into the afternoon.

Saturday Night

We will remain chilly and wet with scattered showers and sprinkles continuing. Expect overcast skies through the night and temperatures dropping to the mid-40s. Rain will become more isolated toward morning.

Sunday

Sunday morning starts off with mainly cloudy skies and a continued risk for a few isolated showers or sprinkles. Rain chances will end through the day with skies becoming partly sunny Sunday afternoon. It will still be much cooler than average with highs only reaching the lower 60s.

Sunday Night

Skies will feature partly to mostly clear skies Sunday night. It will be a dry night but also cool. Lows drop to the mid-40s.

Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the only bright spot in the forecast for the holiday weekend. High pressure builds in and provides mostly sunny skies. The temperatures will also be warmer with highs around 70°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs will linger in the 70s throughout next week. While Memorial Day is looking nice and dry, we will see a slow rise in rain chances toward the end of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.