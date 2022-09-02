We move out of the summer season and into the fall season during the month of Sept.

It has been a dry summer and the month of Aug. ended dry too. The month of Sept. is also off to a dry start. The risk for showers and storms is back in the forecast for the weekend.

What is normal rainfall for Sept. in Youngstown?

Normal rainfall for the month of Sept. in Youngstown is 3.84 inches.

Fun Weather Fact: Sept. is the third wettest month of the year in Youngstown. Only June and July average higher rainfall totals each year. July is the wettest month with a normal rainfall of 4.27 inches. June’s normal rainfall is 3.90 inches.

What is the wettest Sept. on record in Youngstown?

The wettest Sept. on record in Youngstown was four years ago in 2018.

The month ended with 7.91 inches of rainfall!

Below you will find a list of the top ten wettest Sept.’s on record in Youngstown.

Rank Year Rainfall in Inches 1 2018 7.91″ 2 2011 7.08″ 3 1924 7.04″ 4 1926 7.02″ 5 2006 6.73″ 6 2004 6.67″ 7 1910 6.65″ 8 1996 6.35″ 9 1945 6.17″ 10 1989 6.11″ Top Ten wettest September’s on record in Youngstown, Ohio

What is the driest Sept. on record in Youngstown?

The driest Sept. on record in Youngstown was 62 years ago in 1960.

The month ended with 0.27 inches of rainfall!

Below you will find a list of the top ten driest Sept.’s on record in Youngstown.