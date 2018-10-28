Rain, rain go away!
Start of the workweek looking better than the weekend
Ending the weekend wet. Showers remain light but consistent through the evening.
Conditions improve Monday - starting the day with scattered showers becoming partly cloudy by the evening.
Tuesday starts the climb in temperatures for the work week. We will see sunshine and 50s Tuesday, 60s by Wednesday.
The next front arrives early Wednesday, making for a washout. Thursday the showers continue but are more scattered.
A cooler weekend next week- see those numbers in the video above, press "Play".
