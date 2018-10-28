Weather

Rain, rain go away!

Start of the workweek looking better than the weekend

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 07:13 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 07:13 PM EDT

Rain, rain go away!

Ending the weekend wet. Showers remain light but consistent through the evening.

Conditions improve Monday - starting the day with scattered showers becoming partly cloudy by the evening.

Tuesday starts the climb in temperatures for the work week. We will see sunshine and 50s Tuesday, 60s by Wednesday. 

The next front arrives early Wednesday, making for a washout. Thursday the showers continue but are more scattered. 

A cooler weekend next week- see those numbers in the video above, press "Play". 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center