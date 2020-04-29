Rain picks up tonight with heavy rain possible at times

A steadier rain is likely tonight with off and on showers continuing tomorrow -- Here's when the heaviest showers move through the Valley:

TONIGHT

Rain is likely this evening and into the night. The showers may be heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible before midnight. Showers remain likely throughout the night under cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the lower to mid-50s.

THURSDAY

Off and on showers and downpours will continue Thursday. An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible, mainly in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with occasional peeks of sunshine possible. The scattered showers will be ongoing into the afternoon and early evening.

Rain showers remain possible Thursday night but any rain is expected to be isolated for the area. Temperatures will turn colder Thursday night after a cold front clears the area. Lows will fall into the middle to lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Skies will be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day Friday. An occasional shower or sprinkle is possible. Temperatures through the day warm to the upper 50s. The chance for showers ends by late evening and clouds break up a bit Friday night. It will turn chilly with lows dropping to the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The news is good for the start of the weekend with sunshine returning and temperatures warming back up Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be some showers around for part of the day Sunday but the entire day isn’t looking like a washout as of now. Temperatures will turn cooler into next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.