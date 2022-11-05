RADAR AND SATELLITE

Here is a look at current temperatures. Look for lows to dip into the upper 50s tonight. Another warm day expected Sunday with a high in the near 70.

Breezy conditions are expected to continue tonight with sustained winds of 10-20 mph.

The risk for showers and storms will move into our area into tonight and early Sunday morning. Look for decreasing clouds Sunday with a small risk for a shower early. Highs will be near 70. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Low: 57

The risk for showers or storms will end early Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s. Look for decreasing clouds during the day. Highs will be near 70.

Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

The risk for showers or storms will end early Sunday morning with lows in the middle 50s. Look for decreasing clouds Sunday with a small risk for a shower early. Highs will be near 70. Dry weather with scattered clouds return Monday.Temperatures will stay in the low 60s. Temperatures drop back to the upper 50s Tuesday as the stretch of dry weather continues. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60s. The chance for a few showers will return by next Friday with highs in the upper 50s. The chance for showers lingers into Saturday. Saturday is looking cooler with highs in the upper 40s.