TEMPERATURES

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday.

FUTURE TRACKER

Clouds build back in tonight with the chance for showers possible. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Sunday will be wet with rain likely through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Showers remain likely Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 30s. A few showers will linger Monday morning. Monday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT

Skies will become cloudy. A few showers will be possible after midnight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be wet with rain likely through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures drop back to the mid-40s Monday with a chance for more showers under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. We are watching another storm system Wednesday. It is looking windy and warm with scattered rain showers. A thunderstorm may be possible, too. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s. Temps drop behind that system next Thursday with a chance slight chance for snow showers and highs in the mid-30s. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday with partly sunny skies. The chance for showers returns to the forecast for the start of next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s.