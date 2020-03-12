Rain moves in for tonight along with wind and cooler temperatures

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as a warm front crosses the Valley. Overnight lows will mild and only drop into the lower 50s for most locations. Rain arrives after 9 p.m. and continues overnight. We could pick up a 1/2″ of rain from this system by tomorrow morning. There could be few rumbles of thunder overnight as well.

Friday will be transition day with clouds, mild temperatures and rain showers tapering off in the morning. Then, becoming windy with clearing skies and falling temperatures for the afternoon and early evening hours.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is still a developing system in the forecast to our south. Watching this track warrants a chance of rain/snow, but only a slight chance. Highs for the weekend will be much more seasonable: in the low- to mid-40s.