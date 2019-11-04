Rain moves back into the Valley Monday night

Cloudy skies, breezy conditions and mild temperatures will remain for us tonight. Scattered showers will move into the Valley for later on tonight and linger into the morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s for a change tonight.

After some morning clouds and showers on Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will only be in the mid and upper 40s. Skies continue to clear out for Tuesday night with a sunny start to Wednesday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with increasing afternoon clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees.

We’re watching for a storm system to develop and push into the Valley by Thursday. This system will have a mix of cold air and moisture, so we may have our first measurable snowfall by Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be around 40 degrees so there will be a mix of rain and snow before the temperatures fall below freezing Thursday night.