THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Rain showers this morning. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-40s.

High today is in the lower-60s with mainly morning rain showers.

Mainly cloudy for the afternoon with a shower chance.



PATCHY FOG TONIGHT

Cloudy tonight and patchy fog into Friday. Low in the lower-40s.



MAINLY DRY FOR EARTH DAY FRIDAY

Partly sunny Friday with a chance for rain deep into the afternoon.

Showers are likely Friday night. Low in the upper-40s.



WARM WEEKEND

Early morning shower chance Saturday, mainly partly sunny. High in the mid to upper-70s.

Low in the mid to upper-50s and partly cloudy skies Saturday night.

High around 80° Sunday and partly sunny.

Mid-50s and partly cloudy skies Sunday night.



STORMS USHER IN COOLER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Showers and thunderstorms develop Monday into the afternoon and evening. High in the low- to mid-70s. Low in the lower-40s Monday night with showers likely.

Cooler Tuesday, with a high in the lower-50s.

Chilly Tuesday night in the lower-30s with a chance for light rain or wet snow.

Cloudy Wednesday with a chance for a rain shower. High in the mid-40s.

Cold Wednesday night around 30°. Mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a flurry or sprinkle.

High only around 40° Thursday with a shower chance.