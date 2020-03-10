Rain likely Tuesday with falling temperatures

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Damp weather but mild this morning. Light rain with temperatures in the lower 50’s. Mainly morning rain, with slight afternoon chance and gusty winds of 30 mph. Falling temperatures into the afternoon into the mid 40’s.
COLDER TONIGHT WITH PATCHY FOG
Mostly to partly cloudy and colder for Tuesday night. With cooler temps and surface moisture, we’ll see fog develop. Low around 30°.
A FEW AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY
Cooler for Wednesday with clouds and sunshine in the morning. Afternoon showers possible and a high in the mid to upper 40’s. Chilly Wednesday night, low in the lower 30’s. Chance for a light shower.
NICE AND WARMER ON THURSDAY
Partly sunny and warmer on Thursday, high around 60°. Chance for a passing shower Thursday night, low in the mid 40’s.
COOLER WITH MAINLY MORNING RAIN FRIDAY
Chance for showers Friday, mainly in the morning. High in the mid 50’s. Cooler into Saturday morning, low in the lower 30’s.
COOL BUT MAINLY DRY WEEKEND
Mostly cloudy. Mid 40’s on Saturday with partly sunny skies and a chance for late day rain shower. Low to mid 30’s Saturday night, with a chance for a rain or snow shower. Mostly cloudy Sunday, high in the mid to upper 40’s. Low around 30° into Monday morning. Cloudy, with a high in the upper 40’s.
