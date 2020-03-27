Rain likely tonight, more rain coming for the weekend

A round of showers will move through the area tonight. Your Friday does not look like a washout with low rain chances but the rain threat will ramp up again into the weekend:

TONIGHT

Rain is likely this evening and early into the overnight. Showers may be heavy at times and a rumble or two of thunder is possible. The steadier rain gives way to isolated showers or sprinkles by sunrise Friday. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

A lingering showers or sprinkle is possible early in the morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the start of the day with mainly overcast skies. Clouds thin out a bit in the afternoon with a chance for a glimpse of sunshine. A stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out during the afternoon but Friday will not be a washout by any means. The thinning of the clouds will help temperatures climb to the upper 50s to near 60°. The afternoon will be another chance to step outside and take in a little fresh air with the kids or take the pups for a walk.

Another round of heavier rain will move toward the Valley Friday night. Clouds build back into the area through the evening. Showers become likely overnight into Saturday with heavy rain possible by morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We will need to monitor for the potential for localized flooding this weekend. Rounds of heavier showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. New rainfall amount between 1″ – 2.5″ are possible. With an already saturated ground, the potential for some flooding will go up into Sunday.

Saturday

The weekend begins with lots of wet weather. An approaching warm front stalls over the area for a large portion of the day Saturday and will be the focal point for rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Showers will be ongoing by sunrise and may be heavy at times. Rain and storms are likely throughout the morning, continuing into the afternoon. We may see a break in the rain or rounds of more isolated showers and storms into Saturday evening as the warm front lifts to our north. The evening is also when temperatures will jump to around 60°.

Saturday Night

Scattered showers or isolated storms are possible overnight with mild temperatures. Skies will stay cloudy and a warm southerly breeze is expected. Lows will only drop into the mid-50s.

Sunday

Another round of rain and storms moves through the Valley Sunday as a cold front swings through the area. Skies will be cloudy at daybreak with rain and storms likely through the morning. Rain chances turn a bit more isolated into the afternoon as some dry air works into the region. We may also see a little sunshine through the early afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Colder air will start taking over Sunday evening with cloudy skies returning. Temperatures drop to around 40° by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be a little cooler for the start of next week. Another round of rain comes Wednesday and will be accompanied by cooler temperatures.

