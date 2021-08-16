Rain likely Monday, heavy at times

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy with rain showers developing in the morning.
Expect rain Monday with isolated thunderstorm. Rain could be heavy at times. A steady stream
of gulf moisture will keep us in a damp pattern this week. Temperatures in the mid 60’s in the morning.
Dew points are back into the mid to upper 60’s today for a return to a humid feel.
High in the upper 70’s.
Scattered showers with a thunderstorm chance in the evening. Low in the upper 60’s and muggy.
DAMP TUESDAY, WITH REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM FRED WEDNESDAY
Scattered showers with isolated storms for Tuesday. High in the upper 70’s and humid.
Scattered showers Tuesday night, low in the mid 60’s.
Mainly afternoon showers and isolated storms Wednesday as the weakened tropical storm Fred moves into the Great Lakes.
Showers and thunderstorms Thursday as well, mainly in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower-to-mid 80’s and humid both days.
Low Wednesday and Thursday nights in the mid to upper 60’s with showers at times.
AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS FRIDAY, ISOLATED RAIN THIS WEEKEND
High Friday in the mid 80’s with chance for showers into the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms as well. Low Friday night in the mid 60’s and cloudy with a shower chance.
Isolated showers for the weekend with a chance for thunderstorms.
Partly sunny overall, with highs in the mid 80’s both days and humid.
