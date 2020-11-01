Rain likely and falling temps for your Sunday

Rain showers will change over to snow showers Sunday afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Increasing clouds and rising temperatures with rain developing by morning…LOW: 40
— Cloudy and rain likely early Sunday with falling temps…rain showers changing over to snow showers Sunday evening…temps falling into the mid 30s Sunday evening…HIGH: 49
— Chance of morning snow showers Monday then clearing skies…LOW: 30…HIGH: 42
— Mostly sunny and milder Tuesday…LOW: 34…HIGH: 53
— Sunny and mild Wednesday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 62
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 63
— Mostly sunny and mild Friday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 65
— Sunny and mild next Saturday…LOW: 45…HIGH: 66
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 45…HIGH: 67