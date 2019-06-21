Rain is out of the forecast…for now. Here’s when the threat returns.

Take a break from the cabin fever and enjoy some sunshine! You'll have some time to get caught up on outdoor chores this weekend -- See when wet weather returns here

TONIGHT

Woo hoo!! We have dry weather in the forecast tonight. Skies will be mostly clear and that humidity stays way down. The only complaint you may find yourself making is that it will be a tad on the chilly side. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The dry weather carries over into the start of the weekend. Look for a nice amount of sunshine Saturday with just a few scattered clouds. Dew points remain low so it will feel comfortable with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday night will remain quiet and dry. It will turn cool again. Expect mostly clear skies with lows around 50°.

If you procrastinate on doing the yardwork Saturday, no worries! Sunday is also looking like a great day! After the cool morning, temperatures surge into the lower 80s. It will be another day of sunshine with a few scattered clouds and will remain dry.

WHEN DOES THE RAIN RETURN?

Our next substantial chance for rain and storms will be Monday. The risk for showers begins climbing Sunday night with isolated shower or storm possible by Monday’s morning commute. Humid air returns to the Valley through Monday morning as dew points begin rising back toward the upper 60s to around 70°. We are looking at a partly sunny day with scattered rain and storms developing. It will be warmer with highs jumping to the mid-80s.

The risk for rain doesn’t look as high into the middle and latter half of next week compared to this week; however, we will still face the risk for some showers and storms.

Watch the video above for a detailed view of the 7-day forecast or CLICK HERE