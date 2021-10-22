Rain is in the forecast for the weekend — Here’s a walk-through of what to plan for

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night with an occasional shower or sprinkle possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler than last night. Lows will be in the lower 40s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The weekend begins with a mainly cloudy sky. Saturday won’t be a washout, but the chance to encounter a shower or sprinkle will be in the forecast all day. Clouds will begin to thin out a bit into the late afternoon and a few peeks of sunshine are possible. Highs for the day will be in the mid-50s.

Saturday Night

Clouds continue to thin out Saturday night and rain chances end around sunset. Skies will become partly to mostly clear and temperatures will be colder. Expect lows in the upper 30s by daybreak Sunday. Patchy frost is possible across the area, especially lower lying communities and rural areas.

Sunday

While Sunday starts off dry, it won’t end that way. We will have a little sun in the morning and an increase in clouds through the early afternoon. Rain chances will be rising through the afternoon into the evening. Rain is likely for the area by sunset and continuing overnight. Highs for the day will be in the mid-50s. Overnight lows into Monday morning will fall into the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is shaping up to be a cloudy and soggy day. Rain is likely with cloudy skies. A few thunderstorms are also possible as a cold front sweeps through the region. This storm system will bring a soaking rain to the region. It is looking likely that at least 1″ of rain falls by Tuesday morning. However, there is a risk for higher amounts if the track of the storm system shifts slightly. Rain chances remain elevated through Tuesday with a few showers around through the day and lots of clouds. Temperatures warm to around 60° for highs Monday and drop to the mid-50s Tuesday. Wednesday is currently looking like the nicest day of the forecast period, with some sun and dry weather. Our team will be monitoring another storm system coming Thursday into Friday with more rain for the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.