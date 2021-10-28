Rain is heading our way — Here’s how our next storm impacts your Halloween weekend

TONIGHT

Rain is moving toward the Valley tonight. We will have cloudy skies and winds will slowly pick up. By morning, we are looking at a blustery, southeasterly wind between 10-25MPH. Rain showers will develop overnight with showers likely by daybreak.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a bit of a washout. Rain showers are likely all morning and continue into the afternoon. Showers may be heavy at times with overcast skies. It will also be a blustery day. Winds will be between 10-25MPH and occasional gusts between 30-40MPH are possible. The temperatures won’t move much, hovering in the lower 50s all day.

As we approach kickoff for high school football games, we will look for the showers to become much more sporadic/hit-and-miss across the area. While rain can’t be ruled out during the games, the evening isn’t looking as wet as the morning. Still, bring the rain gear as showers will still be possible. It will be a blustery evening for football with temperatures around 50° at kickoff and falling into the upper 40s by the final plays. More scattered rain develops Friday night into Saturday morning. Skies will stay cloudy and winds will remain blustery through the night.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday isn’t going to be as wet as Friday, but we will still be dodging raindrops. Skies remain mainly cloudy and winds will be more of a light breeze compared to the more gusty conditions Friday. Sporadic showers and sprinkles are expected throughout the day. The rain will be hit-and-miss through the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will return to the lower 50s for highs.

Saturday Night

Continued scattered showers and sprinkles will work through the area. Winds won’t be as much of a factor for the night and temperatures won’t move too much either. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s. Expect continued cloudy skies overnight.

Halloween

Maybe bring a laundry spot remover pen for those trick-or-treat hours Sunday as the ground will certainly be muddy with lots of puddles around. Occasional showers and sprinkles will continue through the morning. The showers will become fewer into the afternoon and evening but the chance for a few sprinkles will linger into Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Rain chances end Sunday night with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cooler with lows around 40° by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Get ready for a big cool-down to kick off the month of November. Monday will be on par with the weekend temperatures as highs warm to the lower to mid-50s. It will be a dry and mostly cloudy day. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s for highs Tuesday with a chance for a few showers and sprinkles. Wednesday and Thursday are looking like some of the coolest weather we have seen so far this season. Highs will be in the mid-40s, lows flirt with the freezing mark in the middle to lower 30s and a few showers are possible on both days. Any rain around during the colder parts of the days could mix with a few wet snowflakes.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.