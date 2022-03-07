(WYTV)

MONDAY OUTLOOK

FLOOD WARNING FOR PARTS OF MAHONING AND TRUMBULL COUNTIES UNTIL 12:30PM

Already well over an inch of rain with some locations closing in on 2″ We saw nearly an inch of rain just between 5a-7a. Rain today, it could be moderate to heavy at times. Ponding on roads likely. Some roads might be impassable this morning and afternoon.

Morning Temperatures in the upper 30’s. and upper 40’s in Columbiana county. A warm front is bisecting the Valley, that’s why there is such a difference in temperatures. High today 57°early around 1pm, with temperatures falling into the afternoon.



COLDER TONIGHT, WINTRY MIX TO LIGHT SNOW

Chance for rain mixing with snow tonight, low around 30°.

Cloudy and colder with chance for flurries Tuesday. High around 40°.



GRADUALLY WARMING THROUGH THE WEEK

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Low in the upper 20’s.

Mid 40’s Wednesday and partly sunny.

Upper 20’s Wednesday night and partly cloudy.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with a slight chance for a passing shower.

Low 30’s and mostly cloudy Thursday night.

High in the low to mid 50’s Friday, with rain developing.



WATCHING FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW INTO THE WEEKEND

Showers likely Friday night, with a snow mix late. Low around 30°.

Falling temperatures Saturday. Wintry mix turning to all snow early Saturday morning with accumulations likely. Snow totals are still a few days off, so check back for updates on the weekend storm.

Early high around 32°, falling into the 20’s through the afternoon.

Chance for snow showers Saturday night, low in the upper teens.

Partly sunny Sunday, high in the low to mid 30’s.