(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Steady rain today, heavy at times. Widespread 1″ at least, isolated spots closer to 2″.

Ponded roads likely with localized flooding possible. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROAD. High in the upper 50’s.



RAIN CONTINUES THROUGH THE EVENING, MOVING EAST LATE

Rain ending mid to late evening. An additional 1″-2″ possible.

Colder overnight, low around 40°.



COOLING FOR THE WEEKEND

Mainly cloudy Saturday with a chance for a few afternoon rain showers. High in the mid 40’s. Chance for rain or snow showers, becoming cold enough for isolated snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low around 30°.

Cold Sunday, early snow shower chance and blustery. High in the mid to upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday night. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



NICE MONDAY, BUT UNSEASONABLY COLD

Sunshine and clouds Monday, high in the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid to upper 20’s Monday night.



CONTINUED COLD NEXT WEEK

Mostly cloudy with afternoon shower chance into the afternoon Tuesday. High around 40°. Chance for spotty snow showers Tuesday night, mainly cloudy and a low in the upper 20’s. Chance for a snow/rain mix Wednesday, mostly cloudy and a high in the lower 40’s.

Isolated snow shower Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s.

Chance for a snow/rain mix Thursday, mainly cloudy and a high in the lower 40’s.

Isolated snow shower chance Thursday night, low in the upper 20’s.

Chance for a snow/rain mix Friday, mainly cloudy, high in the upper 30’s.