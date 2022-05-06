(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Rain this morning and temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Rain today, with a high around 60°. Rain looks to become more spotty late afternoon. Be alert

for ponding into the afternoon. Chance for isolated thunderstorms, mainly in Columbiana county.



DAMP FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY

Another round of rain tonight, low in the upper 40’s.

Rain showers Saturday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High in the upper 50’s.



COOL SATURDAY NIGHT AND SEASONAL SUNDAY

Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, low around 40°.

Partly sunny and upper 60’s for Mother’s Day!

Cool Sunday night, low around 40°.



BEAUTIFUL STRETCH OF DRY, WARMER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Sunshine and lower 70’s Monday.

Mid 40’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Sunshine and mid to upper 70’s for Tuesday.

Partly cloudy and low in the upper 40’s Tuesday night.

High around 80° Wednesday and partly to mostly sunny.

Low around 50° Wednesday night and partly cloudy.

Sunny and mid to upper 70’s Thursday.

Mid 50’s and clear Thursday night.

Partly sunny and upper 70’s next Friday.