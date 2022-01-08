Rain develops overnight; Temperatures turn sharply colder Sunday night

Saturday Night

Rain showers will begin to overspread the region this evening. At first, temperatures will be at or slightly below freezing so a few slick spots with some freezing rain is possible. Temperatures will rise through the overnight period, bringing all precipitation to plain rain overnight. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30’s by Sunday morning.

Sunday

Rain will be likely through Sunday morning until wrapping up in the early afternoon hours. Temperatures early in the day will be in the upper 30’s near 40 degrees. Temperatures will sharply fall through the late afternoon and evening hours. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will be expected through Sunday night behind the cold front. Winds will begin to increase as the colder air pushes into the region making it feel even colder.

Cold with lake effect snows to start the work week

Monday begins with mostly cloudy skies and lows dropping to the mid teens. Wind chills will make it feel near or slightly below zero. Lake effect snow showers will scatter off and on through the snowbelt on Monday into Monday evening. Light accumulations will be possible in these spots. The rest of the valley will just be cold with highs through Tuesday barely making it into the low 20’s.

Dry weather to wrap up the week

Skies will clear out Tuesday, knocking temperatures down again Tuesday night before moderating into the middle and end of the week. Highs Wednesday into Friday will be back in the mid and upper 30’s. Mostly quiet weather will be expected through Friday until the next system heads into the region next weekend.