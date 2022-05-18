(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy early morning, temperatures in the lower 40’s for a chilly start.

Increasing clouds with showers likely into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Rain likely tonight. Low in the upper 50’s.



WARMING LATE WEEK

Early shower chance Thursday in the morning, otherwise partly sunny and warmer in the mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s Thursday night.

A warm and humid airmass moves in for Friday. High in the upper 80’s with a slight chance for a passing shower as the warm air pushes in.

Partly cloudy and muggy Friday night. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.



SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY, COOLER SUNDAY

Mid to upper 80’s for Saturday, with showers and storms developing as a cold front moves through the Valley.

Low in the lower 50’s with showers and storms Saturday night.

Cooler with isolated showers Sunday. High in the mid 60’s.

Low to mid 40’s for a chilly night Sunday night.



COOL NEXT WEEK

Partly cloudy. Mostly sunny and cool Monday, mid 60’s.

Upper 40’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Sunshine and clouds Tuesday, high in the low to mid 70’s.

Mid 50’s and mostly cloudy skies.

Lower 70’s for Wednesday with afternoon showers or storms possible.