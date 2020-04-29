WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
It’s a mild morning. We’re in the lower 50’s and we have warmer air moving in today. Cloudy skies for early morning with some sunshine breaks. Gusty winds develop today late morning and through the afternoon and early evening. Gusts up to 30 mph are likely. Showers develop into the afternoon, especially closer to dinner time. Thunderstorm chance for the afternoon and early evening. High today 70°.
SHOWERS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY
Breezy with early thunderstorms and scattered showers overnight. Low in the lower 50’s. This rain maker is not moving out of the Great Lakes quickly. Cooler tomorrow with clouds and scattered showers. High in the lower 60’s. Slight thunderstorm chance. Isolated showers Thursday night, cooler low in the low to mid 40’s.
COOL, LINGERING SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY
Isolated shower and mainly cloudy Friday, high in the low to mid 50’s. Partly cloudy and chilly into Saturday morning.
MILD WEEKEND, SHOWERS INTO SUNDAY AFTERNOON
A nice day Saturday, high in the mid 60’s and partly sunny. Upper 40’s Saturday night and partly cloudy. Sunshine and clouds Sunday with showers and storms developing into the afternoon as a cold front approaches. High in the upper 60’s.
MUCH COOLER INTO THE WORK WEEK
Chilly into Monday morning, low in the upper 30’s.
Mostly to partly sunny Monday and chilly, high in the upper 50’s. Chilly and partly cloudy Monday night, low in the lower 30’s.
Partly sunny and low to mid 50’s for Tuesday. Mid 30’s into Wednesday morning and partly cloudy. Increasing clouds Wednesday with isolated showers. High in the mid 50’s.
Rain developing late day Wednesday with gusty winds
Damp pattern runs the rest of the week
