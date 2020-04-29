Rain developing late day Wednesday with gusty winds

TUESDAY OUTLOOKTemperatures in the mid to upper 40's. Occasional light rain or showers for today. Mainly cloudy. High in the upper 50's.

WARM AIR MOVES IN TONIGHTRain developing tonight as a warm front lifts North through the region. Mild, low in the lower 50's. Warmer Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60's. Breezy, with rain and isolated thunderstorms possible. Thunderstorms look most likely into the late afternoon as a cold front stalls West of the Valley. Showers continue Wednesday night, low in the lower 50's.

COOLING DOWN THURSDAY AND FRIDAYScattered showers likely Thursday as the cold front finally moves East of the region. Cooler, with a high in the mid to upper 50's. Early showers for Friday, with a chance the remainder of the day. High in the lower 50's. Isolated shower chance Friday night, mainly cloudy. Low around 40°.

MAINLY DRY AND WARMER WEEKENDWarming for the weekend. High Saturday in the mid to upper 60's with partly sunny skies. Chance for isolated light rain Saturday night, low in the lower 50's. Upper 60's for Sunday with a shower chance early, and again into the late afternoon as a cold front will move through the area.

COOLER START TO THE WEEKColder and partly cloudy with a light rain shower chance Sunday night, low in the upper 30's. Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the mid 50's. Chilly into Tuesday morning, partly cloudy and a low in the mid 30's. Partly sunny Tuesday and a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or light rain shower. High in the mid to upper 50's.