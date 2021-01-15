Rain developing and mixing with snow tonight

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

BE ALERT FOR SLIPPERY, WET ROADS THIS MORNING. After a 10-day dry period, the build-up of grease on roads could make them slippery with the light rain we're getting this morning.Cloudy with isolated sprinkles or light rain are expected early this morning. Temperatures are in the upper-30s. The chance for rain should drop off into the mid-morning. Partly sunny skies are expected overall today, with a high in the low to mid-40s. CLOUDY OVERNIGHT WITH ISOLATED WINTRY MIX EARLY FRIDAYIt will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the low- to mid-30s overnight. There is a chance for rain and snow shower mix into early Friday morning, with precipitation turning to mostly rain into the afternoon as we heat up into the upper-30s.

WINTRY MIX TO SNOW INTO THE EVENING FRIDAY NIGHTThere is a rain/snow mix into the evening with snow shower chance into late Friday night. It will be colder, with a low temperature in the upper-20s.

COLDER WITH OCCASIONAL SNOW SHOWERS FOR THE WEEKENDTemperatures in the mid-30s and occasional snow showers are expected Saturday. There is a chance for light snow Saturday night and a low in the mid-to-upper-20s. Temperatures in the low- to mid-30s are expected Sunday with occasional snow showers. Sunday night, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-20s, with isolated snow showers.

LIGHT SNOW AND SEASONAL MONDAY AND TUESDAYSimilar weather is expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low- to mid-30s, with an occasional snow shower and cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s, and a few flurries are expected Monday night. Temperatures in the mid-20s are expected, and it will be cloudy Tuesday night.

CLOUDY WEDNESDAY AND A FEW SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAYIt will be cloudy Wednesday, with a high in the low- to mid-30s.Wednesday night, temperatures will be in the lower-20s, as it will be mostly cloudy. There is a chance for snow showers Thursday, with a high in the lower-30s.