Rain developing and mixing with snow tonight

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid 30s. Light rain isolated this morning.
Rain is likely into early afternoon, mixing with snow late into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 40s.
WINTRY MIX TO ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS
Rain/snow mix tonight, changing to snow showers late tonight. Little accumulation. Colder, with a low in the upper 20s.
COLDER WITH ISOLATED WEEKEND SNOW SHOWERS
Mid 30s Saturday with isolated snow showers and a chance of a rain
mix into the afternoon. Little accumulation.
Upper 20s and a chance for snow showers into Saturday night.
Seasonal in the lower 30s Sunday and an occasional snow shower with cloudy skies. Light accumulation, but higher amounts possible in the snow belt.
Mid 20s and flurries for Sunday night.
CHILLY WITH ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS FOR BEGINNING OF THE WEEK
Light snow Monday for Martin Luther King Day. Chilly with a high in the lower 30s.
Mid 20s and flurries Monday night.
CLOUDY TUESDAY AND WARMING MID TO LATE WEEK
Mostly cloudy and a high in the low to mid 30s for Tuesday.
Upper 20s and mostly cloudy Tuesday night.
Mid 30s and cloudy with isolated snow showers for Wednesday.
Mid 20s with flurries Wednesday night.
Upper 30s Thursday and Friday with chance for isolated rain/snow showers.
