Rain changing to some snow overnight

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKCloudy skies this morning and temperatures in the upper 20's to lower 30's. Breezy and warmer today. Cloudy with rain developing into the afternoon and evening. High in thelow to mid 40's. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

WINTRY MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW TONIGHTRain will mix with snow late tonight into Thursday, and then briefly turn to snow showers toward daybreak. Low in the lower 30's.

TOMORROWCooler for the last day of the year tomorrow. High in the mid 30's and a chance for early morning snow showers. Cloudy otherwise, and cloudy for New Year's Eve fireworks.

WATCHING FOR WINTRY MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN INTO DAWN FRIDAYLow in the upper 20's with a wintry mix developing after 3am into Friday morning. This could include rain, sleet, or freezing rain. It changes to all rain showersas we warm up Friday into the upper 40's. Scattered rain showers Friday night, and a low around 40°.

MAINLY DRY AND MILD FOR THE WEEKENDCooler for Saturday, with mainly cloudy skies and a chance for afew stray flurries or sprinkles. Colder Saturday night, low in the lower 30's and a few flurries possible. Upper 30's Sunday, with a chance for a few flurries and mainly cloudy. Upper 20's for Sunday night and partly cloudy.

MILD AND DRY FOR THE FIRST PART OF THE WEEKPartly sunny and a high of 40° for Monday. Upper 20's and partly cloudy Monday night. High in the lower 40's for Tuesday and partly sunny.