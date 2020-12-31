Rain changing to some snow overnight

WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and mild conditions Wednesday evening transition to colder temperatures and snow showers overnight. Some wet snow will mix into the rain showers overnight. Less than an inch will be expected in most spots by morning. Watch for a few slick spots with all the rain today once temperatures fall below freezing early tomorrow morning.
- New Year’s Eve will be mostly dry. A stray snow shower (especially in the snowbelt) is possible early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies expected into Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs struggle to get into the low 30s.
- Quiet weather for midnight hour welcoming in the new year, but as we go through Friday morning the chances of precipitation begin to increase. With temperatures below freezing expected when the precipitation begins, we could see a mix of sleet or freezing rain through the morning hours on Friday. As temperatures warm up into Friday afternoon, we will see the precipitation change to all rain. Some rain could be heavy at times.
- The weekend starts off with a chance of an isolated rain shower. Temperatures fall into Saturday afternoon. A weak disturbance will bring the chance for an isolated rain or snow shower Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.
- Quiet weather will be around into next week as a pattern shift is expected. Temperatures will be warmer than average with highs getting into the low 40s and dry weather Tuesday into next Wednesday.