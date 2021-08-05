Rain chances staying low Friday, climbing into the start of the weekend

TONIGHT

We have another comfortable night ahead. Temperatures will be falling toward the upper 50s to around 60° for overnight lows. Skies will be mainly clear.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a repeat of the forecast. Expect lots of sun around early in the day, followed by some scattered clouds in the afternoon. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible, but rain chances will be very low. Any rain that develops around the region will be very isolated in coverage. Temperatures rise a couple more degrees with highs in the middle 80s. Little change is expected in dew points, so it won’t be an overly humid afternoon. The lack of available moisture will continue to make it a struggle for any rain to develop, but if a shower can develop, it would be during the afternoon through early evening. Rain chances will come down as the sun sets Friday evening. Expect some scattered clouds around the Valley Friday night. It will be a tad warmer with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday won’t be a total washout, but we are going to have a better chance for some showers and storms popping up through the afternoon into the evening. We will have partly sunny skies and it will become noticeably more humid as dew points jump well into the 60s. Temperatures will reach the middle to approaching upper 80s. Isolated downpours and thunderstorms will pop up around the region through the early afternoon into the evening. While widespread strong storms are not expected, a few storms may be able to produce some gusty wind.

Saturday Night

A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible through the evening and early part of the night. It will be a much more humid night with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Expect scattered clouds around the area through the night.

Sunday

The heat continues building in Sunday. It is looking like another day with lots of sunshine and rain chances staying very low. While a stray shower or storm isn’t completely out of the question, the risk is very low and much lower than Saturday. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be around 90°! Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Sunday evening will be warm and humid. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat stays put into next week with highs around 90° right through mid-week. The pattern will turn much more unsettled mid-week with spotty downpours and thunderstorms expected in the area. It will be humid throughout the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.