Rain chances remain elevated Thursday, workweek ends much cooler

TONIGHT

Additional rain and storms are likely from time to time tonight. It will remain humid, and areas of fog are also possible. If skies clear, fog may turn dense in spots. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for overnight lows. Any rain that develops may be a little heavy at times.

THURSDAY

Thursday is looking cooler and a little soggy but will still be pretty humid. Dew points remain elevated through the day Thursday, keeping that stickiness to the air for much of the day. We will have scattered showers and some thunderstorms around the region in the morning. Expect a lot of clouds around for the first part of the day. Rounds of showers and some thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon. We are also going to have to watch for additional areas of heavy rainfall. Localized flooding remains a concern Thursday. The focal point for the wet weather is a cold front that will be slowly pushing to our south. The location of that front may limit the amount of rain seen to the north of Youngstown, especially in the afternoon.

The sun will try to break through the clouds into the late afternoon, and the more widespread wet weather turns a bit more isolated. Still, the chance remains for a few downpours until the early evening. Cooler and drier air begins to take over Thursday evening. Dew points will be dropping and temperatures turn much cooler, falling to the upper 50s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a pretty cool day for early July. Highs will only reach the lower 70s. Expect scattered clouds around the area throughout the day. The air will be much drier which helps limit rain chances a bit, but we will have to keep an eye out for a few stray sprinkles. Friday night will also be cooler with scattered clouds and lows in the mid-50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The holiday weekend continues to look nicer in the latest data coming into the weather center. Saturday will start the next warm-up with highs jumping to the upper 70s. Rain chances continue to lessen with only a slight chance at a stray, isolated shower. Independence Day is also trending warmer. Highs warm to the mid-80s and rain chances remain very low, but not zero. We return to the upper 80s for highs on Monday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.