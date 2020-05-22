Rain chances on the rise tonight

Some wet weather is likely Friday. I'm also tracking a big temp jump in the extended outlook -- get ready for some summer-like warmth & humidity:

TONIGHT

Skies become overcast through the evening with the chance for showers on the rise overnight. Rain will become increasingly more likely toward daybreak. Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY

Friday is the start of a big pattern shift for the Valley. The storm system that has plagued central and southern Ohio with rain the last several days will finally begin moving up the east coast. That will bring an increase in moisture to the Valley, resulting in rounds of showers and sprinkles through the morning. Expect off and on showers in the afternoon with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Spotty showers linger into the early evening Friday and tapper off Friday night. It will be a mostly cloudy night with a chance for patchy fog. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the mid-50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a warmer day as highs rise to the upper 70s. Skies start off mostly cloudy and some for is possible early. We will see thinning of the clouds into the afternoon with partly sunny skies expected into the evening. There will be a low chance for an isolated afternoon shower to develop.

Saturday Night

Skies are looking mostly clear Saturday night. Temperatures will be comfortably cool. Lows will settle into the upper 50s.

Sunday

Sunday is the start of a stretch of warm and summer-like days. Highs Sunday afternoon will warm to the lower 80s. You may begin to notice an up-tick in humidity as dew points begin climbing. It will be a partly sunny day with a chance for a few isolated showers or storms in the afternoon and early evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A taste of summer is on tap for next week with well above average temperatures and a jump in humidity. Temperatures will be in the 80s and dew points are likely to be in the middle to upper 60s. There will be ample moisture in place and each day will have the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for seeing any wet weather will be during the warmest parts of the day, mid-afternoon into early evening.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.