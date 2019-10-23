Rain chances low through the workweek but climb this weekend — Here’s an update on when showers return

Thursday is the warmest day of the forecast period and a good day to rake leaves. Rain chances have climbed this weekend -- Here's when showers impact weekend plans:

TONIGHT

Tonight stays dry with clear skies through the evening. Expect some patchy clouds filtering in overnight. The breeze from the afternoon will lighten up overnight with a light breeze continuing through morning as winds shift to a more southwesterly direction. This will pull in some warmer air. Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

This will be one of the nice yardwork days in the current forecast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the morning. We will have peeks of sunshine with periods of cloudy skies through the day. A light breeze is expected, helping pull in some warmer air. Highs are expected to jump to the mid-60s. Take advantage of the nice day and rake up some leaves. If you can’t get to them Thursday, there will still be time before rain returns to the forecast.

Thursday night turns overcast with plenty of clouds into Friday morning. It will be another night with lows in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

I expect more clouds than sun for the area Friday. Temperatures won’t be as warm as Thursday, only making it to the mid to upper 50s. We will have a very low chance for a stray sprinkle, but it will be a challenge for any rain to reach the ground. This will be due to dry air that will be in place, helping to evaporate any showers that can develop.

High school football looks mainly dry with a slim chance for a sprinkle. It wouldn’t be a washout by any means. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50° at kickoff, falling toward the mid-40s for the final plays. Overnight lows dip to the low 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Some changes to the weekend forecast with the latest update. A storm system is on track to approach the Valley Saturday. The day will start off dry but rain will develop into the afternoon with rain likely by Saturday evening. It does look like a soaking rain for the area overnight Saturday into Sunday. Some of the showers linger into Sunday, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s Saturday afternoon, falling to the upper 40s Saturday night. Sunday will have a high around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Keep an eye on the forecast for next week. It is looking increasingly likely for a big cool-down heading into the middle of the week. The models are having trouble pinpointing the timing of the temperature drop and the rain that will accompany it. Current thinking is an increasing risk for rain into Tuesday with scattered wet weather around Wednesday as the temperatures fall. The Pinpoint Weather Team will be monitoring this and will have updates through the week and weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.