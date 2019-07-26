Rain chances low for start of the weekend — Here’s when rain chances begin ramping up

You'll have lots of time to enjoy the outdoors this weekend but I am tracking the risk for spotty rain and storms. Check out the update below for the full walk-through of the weekend, including when the sticky air returns

TONIGHT

Yet again, another gorgeous night ahead for the area. Skies will be clear and starry with just a slight up-tick in temperatures for overnight lows. Temperatures by daybreak will be right in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

The weekend begins with a beautiful day! We continue the warming trend, adding a degree or two to those afternoon highs. Saturday will be in the mid-80s and we will begin to see a subtle rise in dew points into the evening. By the end of the day, you may begin noticing some of that mugginess to the air.

Saturday is setting up to be another nice and mainly dry day. We will start the day sunny with a mix of sun and some scattered clouds through the afternoon.

One think I’ll be watching closely is the breeze coming in off of Lake Erie. With the subtle increase in moisture, there is a chance for a stray shower or storm to develop along lake-shore. Should we see any development, it’s possible for a shower to drift into Trumbull or Mercer counties. Again, the risk is extremely low with only about a 10% chance in our area.

Saturday night will be another nice one with just a few clouds around. The humidity rise will be underway so you may notice some stickiness to the air by the evening. Temperatures will stay warmer overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Rain chances ramp up a bit more Sunday. The day won’t be a washout from start to finish, but pop-up afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible for the area. We start off with partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will bubble up into the afternoon and that’s when we will need to keep an eye out for rain and storms. Any storms may be able to produce some heavier rainfall. It will be noticeably more humid with highs in the mid-80s.

Spotty showers and storms will continue into Sunday evening, tapering off Sunday night. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD — Next best chance for rain and storms comes early next week

An approaching cold front will bring some scattered rain and storms to the Valley Tuesday. We will see clouds building into Monday evening with a chance for a few late-day showers or thunderstorms. Scattered rain and storms are expected through the day Tuesday, with the chance for rain and storms lingering into Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.